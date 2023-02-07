WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Edward Rolfe, the Watervliet firefighter who was on trial for groping a female Uber driver in 2019, has been sentenced to serve 30 days in the Albany County Correctional Facility. Rolfe was also sentenced to six years probation, which will end on February 6, 2029.

In the victim impact statement read out loud by the Assistant District Attorney, the victim wrote, “I want to be free of all this pain and suffering. Today, I stand for me and others who were put in this position by someone like you.”

Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni credited the victim for her courage in coming forward years ago. The initial trial in March 2020 was delayed once by a protest, and then by the pandemic.