WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni said that Edward Rolfe—who was on trial for groping a female Uber driver in 2019—was found guilty Wednesday on charges of misdemeanor forcible touching and sex abuse, as well as harassment, a violation. He faces up to one year in jail when he is sentenced.

Centanni credited the victim for her courage in coming forward years ago. The initial trial in March 2020 was delayed once by a protest, and then by the pandemic.

Rolfe—a lieutenant with the Watervliet Fire Department at the time of the incident—was suspended for 30 days without pay. After those 30 days, the suspension continued. Apparently, so did his salary. A source with firsthand knowledge of the situation told NEWS10 that although Rolfe was not allowed to work for the firehouse, he remains on the department’s payroll to the tune of $75,900 a year.

Chief Tom Garrett told News10’s Anya Tucker that he is unable to comment on Rolfe’s status with the department at this time. News10 also reached out to the city manager’s office for comment but has not heard back.