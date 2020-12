WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Watervliet has declared a snow emergency starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, December 18. Vehicles parked on the city’s streets must be moved when directed by the Watervliet Police Department.

Any vehicle not removed from the street by the time plows arrive will be ticketed and towed.

The city’s snow removal hotline can be reached on (518)270-3823.