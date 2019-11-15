Watervliet Civic Center getting major update

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Civic Center Inc. is getting a major update thanks to a generous donation from a local foundation.

The Bender Family Foundation awarded the Civic Center with $30,000 to renovate its kitchen at the main facility on 14th Street and 1st Avenue.

The unveiling of the new kitchen area will happen on Wednesday, November 20 where thanks and recognition will be given to The Bender Family for their foundation’s generous donation.

The Watervliet Civic Center is a non-profit that offers youth programs throughout the year for youth of the city.