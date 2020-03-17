Watervliet City Hall closes

WATERVLIET, N.Y. L(NEWS10)- Watervliet Mayor Charles V. Patricelli announced city hall would be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17.

A meeting will also be held Tuesday with key members in the community to discuss the city’s plan in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As I continue to monitor Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments closely, the health and well-being of our residents, business community and employees is of utmost importance to myself and our Council. Security, safety and well-being is integral to our processes and infrastructure,” said Mayor Patricelli.

“We are keenly focused on our preparedness efforts in order to maintain a safe work environment for everyone and to sustain our operations. We are part of a dedicated team who are committed to keeping our operations running smoothly so that we can provide the best possible service to everyone,” he said.

Garbage pick-up and other services will continue to be available to residents. Questions can be directed to jlacivita@watervliet.com or by calling 518-270-3800.

