Breaking News
First confirmed case of coronavirus in Rensselaer County

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Watervliet City Hall closes

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

WATERVLIET, N.Y. L(NEWS10)- Watervliet Mayor Charles V. Patricelli announced city hall would be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17.

A meeting will also be held Tuesday with key members in the community to discuss the city’s plan in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As I continue to monitor Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments closely, the health and well-being of our residents, business community and employees is of utmost importance to myself and our Council. Security, safety and well-being is integral to our processes and infrastructure,” said Mayor Patricelli.

“We are keenly focused on our preparedness efforts in order to maintain a safe work environment for everyone and to sustain our operations. We are part of a dedicated team who are committed to keeping our operations running smoothly so that we can provide the best possible service to everyone,” he said.

Garbage pick-up and other services will continue to be available to residents. Questions can be directed to jlacivita@watervliet.com or by calling 518-270-3800.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak