Watervliet City Council meeting set for Thursday

Watervliet city hall with a police car

Watervliet City Hall

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Watervliet is holindg a City Council meeting on Thursday, June 18th at 7 p.m. until 9p.m.

This virtual meeting can be accessed via Go To Meeting by computer, tablet, or smartphone with the access code 258-041-325. You can also dial in using your phone by calling 1 (872) 240-3212.

Watervliet’s City Council last met on June 4. You can check out that meeting via YouTube:

Cit Council meetings are typically held the first and third Thursday of every month, with the Zoning Board meeting every second Wednesday and the Planning Board meeting every fourth Wednesday.

Although Watervliet’s website has a section for old meeting minutes, Planning Board minutes haven’t been posted since August 2018, and Zoning Board minutes haven’t been posted since September 2019. The most minutes for a City Council meeting are from May 21.

