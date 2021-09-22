Watertown Woman airlifted to hospital with head injury after shooting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Wednesday, Police confirmed a shooting that took place on September 1, to a domestic incident on Main Street in Watertown.

Police responded to the incident, exited vehicles at the scene when they heard a single gunshot, which came from the front of the residence Police said, a 23-year-old unconscious female with a head injury on the front porch.

The woman was treated at the scene by Watertown Fire Department firefighters and emergency responders, then transported to Samaritan Medical Center, which she was later airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse said Police.

The Watertown Police Department has recovered the weapon and there is no threat to the public, Police said the incident remains under investigation.