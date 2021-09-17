Watertown man arrested for fleeing police, striking utility pole, possessing drugs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Thursday, Watertown police arrested a man after fleeing, in possession of illegal drugs.

On September 16, a parolee identified as Ronnell Wilson, 41, of Watertown, was observed operating a Dodge Caravan by Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, who advised uniformed patrol officers to respond to the area.

Wilson was then observed traveling east on State Street when officers attempted to stop the van, Police said slowed down to pull to the side of the road, however, Wilson then accelerated and fled East, out of the city.

Police said Wilson, reached a speed of 50 mph in the city and continued to accelerate. He then turned left onto Weaver Road, but lost control and struck a utility pole. He exited the vehicle and ran into the residential backyards.

Additional police and parole officers responded to the area to assist with the search when officers lost sight of Wilson in the heavily wooded area.

At 1:58 p.m., Wilson was located and arrested Police said, during an article search of the area, K9 Ricky and his handler Officer McConnell located several bags of suspected drugs packaged for sale, which were abandoned by Wilson. The drugs contained cocaine and fentanyl.

Wilson was charged with:

Two counts of third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (felony)

Third-degree Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer (misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)

Infractions of Unlicensed Driving

Failed to Use the Designated Lane.

Wilson is currently being held on no bail in the Jefferson County Jail.

The Town of Watertown Fire Department and National Grid were also called to the scene due to the damaged pole. The road was temporarily closed for repair.