Watertown couple arrested for possessing illegal Glock on I-81

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Wednesday, a Watertown couple was arrested for possessing illegal firearms, initially stopped by Police for a traffic violation.

Tyrese Kimmons, 22, and Elaine Permillion, 31, were arrested, following a traffic stop by Troopers of a 2010 Dodge Charger on I-81, Police said.

On September 22, Troopers interviewed the driver and learned that Kimmons, was currently on Federal Probation for weapons trafficking, as a result of a 2019 ATF investigation Police said.

Kimmons provided consent for Police to search his vehicle when a loaded 9mm Glock 17 pistol was located in the center console Police said.

Kimmons was charged with:

Second-Degree Possession of a weapon (Felony)

Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Felony)

Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony)

The passenger in the vehicle, Permillion, was also arrested and charged with the Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony).

Permillion was released on an appearance ticket.