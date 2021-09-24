Watertown couple arrested for possessing illegal Glock on I-81

News

by: , Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

(photo: New York State Police)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Wednesday, a Watertown couple was arrested for possessing illegal firearms, initially stopped by Police for a traffic violation.

Tyrese Kimmons, 22, and Elaine Permillion, 31, were arrested, following a traffic stop by Troopers of a 2010 Dodge Charger on I-81, Police said.

On September 22, Troopers interviewed the driver and learned that Kimmons, was currently on Federal Probation for weapons trafficking, as a result of a 2019 ATF investigation Police said.

Kimmons provided consent for Police to search his vehicle when a loaded 9mm Glock 17 pistol was located in the center console Police said.

Kimmons was charged with:

  • Second-Degree Possession of a weapon (Felony)
  • Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Felony)
  • Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony)

The passenger in the vehicle, Permillion, was also arrested and charged with the Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony).

Permillion was released on an appearance ticket.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19