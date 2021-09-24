Watertown couple arrested for possessing illegal Glock on I-81

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Wednesday, a Watertown couple was arrested for possessing illegal firearms, initially stopped by Police for a traffic violation.
Tyrese Kimmons, 22, and Elaine Permillion, 31, were arrested, following a traffic stop by Troopers of a 2010 Dodge Charger on I-81, Police said.
On September 22, Troopers interviewed the driver and learned that Kimmons, was currently on Federal Probation for weapons trafficking, as a result of a 2019 ATF investigation Police said.
Kimmons provided consent for Police to search his vehicle when a loaded 9mm Glock 17 pistol was located in the center console Police said.
Kimmons was charged with:
- Second-Degree Possession of a weapon (Felony)
- Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Felony)
- Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony)
The passenger in the vehicle, Permillion, was also arrested and charged with the Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony).
Permillion was released on an appearance ticket.
More from NEWS10
- Last chance to catch the Nature Bus this Saturday
- Newsfeed Now: Federal warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case; DC shutdown looms as lawmakers at odds over budget
- Are you up to date on your rabies shot? DOH issues statement following rabies-positive bat in Oneonta
- 2021 holiday season toys
- All lanes closed on NY 156 and Main St. in Guilderland