HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Church Hill Rd. was closed in both directions between Route 9 and Guideboard Road in Halfmoon due to an early morning water main break.

Crews tell NEWS10 ABC’S Jamie DeLine that the break happened at 11 p.m. Monday. This isn’t the first water main break they have had to fix on Church Hill Rd., sources say they were on the same road Monday fixing a similar break.

About 20 homes in the area were without water. The road was reopened just before 8 a.m.