Water main break in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Police Department has confirmed a water main break in the Town of Rotterdam on Princetown Road in the area of 5 Corners Road.

Police said closures include Princetown Road from 5 Corners to Wellington Avenue and Mariaville Road from 5 Corners to Phillip Street. Seek alternate routes if possible.

The Town of Rotterdam Water Department is currently on scene for repairs.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

