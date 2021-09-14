Waterford woman arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry out of homes

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Waterford woman has been arrested on September 9 for allegedly stealing jewelry from private residences. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says Christy L. Batcher, 43, was arrested following an investigation into larcenies in Clifton Park between March 25 and May 19.

Police say Batcher was self employed as a house cleaner and is alleged of stealing several pieces of jewelry and silverware from elderly clients. She would then exchange those items for money at a local establishment.

Batcher has been charged with two counts of grand larceny in the 3rd degree and one count of grand larceny in the 4th degree. Both are felonies.

Police say Batcher was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released on her own recognizance pending a later court date.