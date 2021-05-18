Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path available to 700 NY families at no cost

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With crucial time lost for early education during the pandemic, Waterford.org announced Tuesday it is providing what they call the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path. It is free of charge for families to help keep their kids on track over the summer before starting kindergarten.

Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path helps 4-year-olds prepare for their first day of school. The program is said to provide families with essential tools they can use to help their child learn before the school year begins. The program reportedly includes adaptive software 20 minutes a day 5 days a week, and family coaches to help kids continue learning offline with fun games and tasks that are continuous with their child’s lessons.

In addition, Waterford.org says they will also provide computer and internet access for families who need it at no cost.

This is the second year Waterford.org has provided the program to families nationally. In the summer of 2020, Waterford.org reported more than 13,000 children across nine states registered for the program, with children receiving an average grade equivalence of “Kindergarten Advanced” level– a score equal to a child’s kindergarten year-end score.

For 2021, the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning path will reportedly be available to 700 families across New York at no cost. Those interested can apply for the free program online.

“In the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, an at-home solution like the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path has proven to be not only effective in educating our youngest learners, but also a necessity for many families,” said Claudia Miner, Waterford Upstart executive director and cofounder. “Thanks to our generous philanthropic partners, hundreds of New York families won’t have to worry about the learning loss associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. They can feel confident their children will walk into their first day of kindergarten prepared and ready to learn.”