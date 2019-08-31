Person killed after being struck by train in Waterford

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Waterford Police say that a person was struck and killed early Saturday morning by a Canadian Pacific train.

Police say the incident took place at the intersection of Clifton Street and 1st Avenue in the Town of Waterford. Multiple agencies were on scene including Saratoga County Sheriffs as well as Waterford Police and local fire officials.

Nearby neighbors were shocked at the scene of police investigating the incident. The train was stopped for several hours blocking side streets and intersections through Cohoes. It has since been moved.

