Waterford man facing child porn charges

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested Jacob Rivet, 23, of Waterford after police say he possessed images consistent with child pornography. Rivet is now facing multiple felony charges.

Troopers say, with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, they found Rivet downloading and uploading child porn on the internet. He was arrested after police served a search warrant at his home.

Charges:

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

Rivet was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Waterford Town Court on July 2. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

