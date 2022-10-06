MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested a Waterford man on Wednesday. Joseph Michaud, 34, faces charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI), plus some lesser traffic violations.

Just before 7:30 p.m on October 5, troopers with highway patrol responded to a two-car crash on Interstate 87 in Malta. Police said that their investigation showed that Michaud caused the accident. He was arrested on a DWI charge, and police say his record includes a previous DWI conviction in the last decade.

According to police, no one was injured, though the driver of the other vehicle “reported discomfort.” They refused medical evaluation at the scene, police said.

Michaud was processed at Clifton Park state police headquarters, where police say his blood-alcohol content was .15%. He was released to a sober party and is set to reappear in Malta Town Court on October 19.