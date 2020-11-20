Water service disruption announced in Ravena Nov. 21

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
tap+water+faucet_429352

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Ravena Mayor William Misuraca Jr. announced water will be sporadically turned off in the village Saturday, November 21 to upgrade a water main.

Areas in the village that will be affected include the Ravena Firehouse, 116 Main Street, and east. It will also include the Hamlet of Coeymans. The village said residents should let their water run for several minutes if it is discolored.

Mayor Misuraca said residents can call his office at 518-756-8233 with questions or concerns.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report