Water service disruption announced in Ravena Nov. 21

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Ravena Mayor William Misuraca Jr. announced water will be sporadically turned off in the village Saturday, November 21 to upgrade a water main.

Areas in the village that will be affected include the Ravena Firehouse, 116 Main Street, and east. It will also include the Hamlet of Coeymans. The village said residents should let their water run for several minutes if it is discolored.

Mayor Misuraca said residents can call his office at 518-756-8233 with questions or concerns.