Water service disruption announced in Ravena Nov. 21

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Ravena Mayor William Misuraca Jr. announced water will be sporadically turned off in the village Saturday, November 21 to upgrade a water main.
Areas in the village that will be affected include the Ravena Firehouse, 116 Main Street, and east. It will also include the Hamlet of Coeymans. The village said residents should let their water run for several minutes if it is discolored.
Mayor Misuraca said residents can call his office at 518-756-8233 with questions or concerns.
LATEST STORIES
- DEC proposes changes to simplify black bass fishing regulations
- Vatican cardinal says ouster deprived him of possible papacy
- Kinney Drugs to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to North Country once available
- Newsfeed Now: CDC recommends no travel for Thanksgiving; no COVID relief package before holiday
- SUNY to extend free, mandatory COVID-19 testing for UUP-represented employees through end of spring semester