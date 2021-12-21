‘Water’ sentenced to nearly 6 years for drug sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a Hudson man known as “Water” was sentenced to prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl. He pleaded guilty to selling over 100 grams of drugs

Micah Hines, aka “Water,” 42, of Hudson, was sentenced on December 21 to 71 months in prison and 4 years of supervised release. Hines has recently resided in Hudson, Cairo, and Poughkeepsie.

In pleading guilty, Hines admitted to selling about 40 grams of cocaine base on January 7, and to selling about 52 grams of fentanyl, and about 28 grams of cocaine base, on January 13.

Hines has three prior drug felony convictions and two prior firearm felony convictions.

This case was investigated by the New York State Police and the DEA’s Capital District Drug Enforcement Task Force, which includes investigators from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Hudson Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.