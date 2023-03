ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany water customers along Southern Blvd and Mount Hope Drive will experience low pressure as a result of the Doane Stuart fire that broke out on March 23. The Albany Fire Department will be using hydrants throughout the day.

A large fire at the former Doane Stuart building broke out around 6:30 p.m. on March 23. Albany officials spoke on the fire the morning of March 24, stating the fire is currently under investigation.