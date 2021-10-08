Water outages in Amsterdam due to utility work on October 12

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some Amsterdam residents will be without water for a portion of the day Tuesday. The Amsterdam Fire Department said some residents will have little to no water from 9:30 a.m. to noon due to water utility work on Market Street.

Residences in these areas will be affected:

Market Street South of Prospect Street

Prospect Street from Thomas Street to Brookside Avenue

Shuler Street

Water will be turned back on once the work is complete.

Anyone with questions about the utility work can call the Department of Public Works at 518-842-3691.