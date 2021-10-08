Water outages in Amsterdam due to utility work on October 12

by: Sara Rizzo

Water

Water

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some Amsterdam residents will be without water for a portion of the day Tuesday. The Amsterdam Fire Department said some residents will have little to no water from 9:30 a.m. to noon due to water utility work on Market Street.

Residences in these areas will be affected:

  • Market Street South of Prospect Street
  • Prospect Street from Thomas Street to Brookside Avenue
  • Shuler Street

Water will be turned back on once the work is complete.

Anyone with questions about the utility work can call the Department of Public Works at 518-842-3691.

