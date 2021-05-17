Water main break reported on Van Rensselaer Blvd. in Menands

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials for the Village of Menands have reported a water main break on Van Rensselaer Boulevard Monday morning.

An alert was released advising residents that due to the break, they may experience low or no water pressure while the Department of Public Works repairs the break. Residents will be made aware when the repairs are finished.

Officials say if residents experience cloudy or brownish water to turn on their faucets and run the water for about 15 minutes until the water clears up.

