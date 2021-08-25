Water main break reported on Garner Street in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes is alerting the public of a water main break on Garner Street that has reportedly interrupted service in the immediate area.

Officials say residents may experience reduced or no water pressure until the break has been repaired. Some water discoloration is reportedly expected, and is said to be normal and not harmful.

However, washing white laundry is not recommended right after. The city apologizes for any inconvenience

