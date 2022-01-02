Water main break on 4th Street between Mann and Lincoln Avenue

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy’s Department of Public utility crews have responded to a water main break on 4th Street between Mann and Lincoln Avenues. Officials say those areas are currently closed to all traffic. Motorists are asked to observe all posted detours.

According to public utility crews, properties on 4th Street between Harrison and Canal and a limited number of properties on 3rd Street may experience loss of water pressure. They say when water service is restored, customers may experience discolored water and should run their cold water faucet for five to 10 minutes until the water runs clear.

A boil water advisory has not been issued at this time. Affected customers can contact the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0611.