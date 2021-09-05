Water main break in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, September 5, around 10 p.m., Troy water maintenance responded to a water main break on First Street, between Jackson St & Van Buren St.
The water was shut off while crews worked to repair the break, an official said.
A Resident near the site of the water main break reported a sinkhole forming near the area of street flooding.
Further information will be provide once an update becomes available from Troy water & sewer maintenance.
