Water main break in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials have confirmed a water main break on I-890 in both directions between Exit 5, Broadway, and Exit 6, Michigan Avenue in Schenectady.

News10 has received several calls from area residents saying they have low water pressure. According to Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, a 36 inch line was broken.

Crews are reportedly on scene. At this time all lanes have been closed in the area.

This is a developing story, News10 will provide updates as they become available.

