Water main break in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Public Works announced a 16-inch water main break occurred on Green St earlier this morning on July 1. The Department of Public Works advises the city residents to use minimal amounts of water inside the home and no water use outside the home.

Due to the size of the break and the high volume of water loss we are asking residents to

conserve as much water use as possible until further notice. Updates will follow throughout the

day as work progresses on the repair,” said Anthony “Skip” Scirocco, the commissioner of public works.