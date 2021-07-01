Water main break in Saratoga Springs

News
Posted: / Updated:
water main break_107194

water main break_107194

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Public Works announced a 16-inch water main break occurred on Green St earlier this morning on July 1. The Department of Public Works advises the city residents to use minimal amounts of water inside the home and no water use outside the home.

Due to the size of the break and the high volume of water loss we are asking residents to
conserve as much water use as possible until further notice. Updates will follow throughout the
day as work progresses on the repair,” said Anthony “Skip” Scirocco, the commissioner of public works.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire