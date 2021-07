SCHENECTADY, N.Y (NEWS10) – On July 1, the Rotterdam Police Department found a water main break on Altamont Ave between Obrien Ave and Crane St.

The Rotterdam Water Department is currently on scene and beginning the repair process.

The eastbound traffic lane on Altamont Ave of traffic is closed, but further closure may be necessary as the repair progresses. Motorists are advised to seek other routes of travel to avoid delay.