RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Coeymans Police Department has confirmed a water main break in Ravena. This water main break is affecting most residents in Ravena.

Crews are currently on the scene working on the incident. The break is in the area of the Family Dollar at 2436 Rte 9W.

It is unknown when the water main break will be fixed. Watch NEWS10 Live for live updates.