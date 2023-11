MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Public Works is responding to a significant water main break on Underwood Ave. All water service will be shut off to allow for repairs.

The shut-off is expected to happen by 4:30 p.m. There is no current estimate on when the service will return. Residents should expect a boil water order when water service is back.

Questions can be directed to the Department of Public Works at (518) 664-7171. A reverse 911 message will be sent out soon.