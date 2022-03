GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville Water Department announced a water main break for some residents in Gloversville. The residents in the following areas will be affected:

East Pine Street from Beaver Street To Park Street.

Bloomingdale Avenue, from East Pine,, to Maple Street.

The residents in these areas will have a water outage. There is currently no restoration time

