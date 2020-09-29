Water main break in Cohoes

News
Posted: / Updated:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials say there has been a water main break on Mohawk Street that has interrupted water service to residents in the immediate area.

Mohawk Street will reportedly be closed between Cayuga Street and North Mohawk Street until the break is fixed.

City officials say residents could experience little to no water pressure until the break is fixed. Some water discoloration is expected which is normal and not harmful. Although, washing white laundry is not recommended immediately after.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report