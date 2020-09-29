Water main break in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials say there has been a water main break on Mohawk Street that has interrupted water service to residents in the immediate area.

Mohawk Street will reportedly be closed between Cayuga Street and North Mohawk Street until the break is fixed.

City officials say residents could experience little to no water pressure until the break is fixed. Some water discoloration is expected which is normal and not harmful. Although, washing white laundry is not recommended immediately after.

