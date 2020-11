CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Repairs are being made following a major water main break in Clifton Park. The break took place on Carlton Road between Van Patten Drive and Kinns Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Clifton Park Water Authority say a crew is on site and are currently trying to find the cause of the break. Customers may experience low or no pressure and/or discolored water.

No boil water advisory has been issued at this time.