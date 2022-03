CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is currently a water main break in Clifton Park. The break is on Pico Road near the Okte Elementary School.

People at Okte Elementary School and residents on Pico Road will be affected by this break. Crews are currently on-site working on the incident.

If you have any pictures or videos of the incident, you can send them to news@news10.com