Water main break causes lane closure in Schenectady

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GENERIC-WATER-MAIN-BREAK_634x356

Water main break

Trending on NEWS10

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A water main break is causing a lane to be closed in Schenectady. On NY 7 going westbound from Consaul Road to Albany Street, the right lane is closed.

At the moment it is unknown what residents are affected by the water main break.

For live updates about the crash, go to NEWS10 Live for live updates. For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19