CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water main break on Linden Court caused an interruption of water service to some customers Tuesday morning.

According Town of Clifton Park officials the break occurred on Linden Court between Sylvan Lane and Lilac Court.

The roads will remain closed as crews work to fix the break.

Town officials said customers in the affected area will be without water from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.