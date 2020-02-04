Water main break affecting Albany’s Normanskill neighborhood

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are responding to a water main break on Wood Terrace in Albany’s Normanskill neighborhood Tuesday.
Nearby residents may experience discolored water or low pressure while crews work to repair the main. The Albany Water Department says the discolored water is not harmful, but advises holding off on any laundry until the water returns to a normal color.
NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story if any boil water advisories or service interruptions occur.
