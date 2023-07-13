ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tickets are on sale for the annual Water Lantern Festival at the Empire State Plaza in Albany on July 28. The event begins at 6 p.m. with food trucks, music, and fun!

Tickets for the event include a floating lantern kit and a LED candle. The lanterns are eco-friendly and are made from rice paper and wood. The LED candles are reused and recycled. Attendees will be able to design their lanterns at 8:30 p.m. The lantern launch is scheduled for 9 to 10 p.m.

Early bird pricing is available until July 19 at 11:59 p.m. Lantern kits are available for youth and adults. Kids ages 0-7 will need an entry, but the ticket does not include a lantern kit. To purchase tickets, click here.