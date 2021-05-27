WATCH: Young cancer patient surprised by crowd with inspirational messages

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Anna, a young cancer patient at Albany Med has been battling Ewing’s sarcoma. While in isolation, she has been creating tik-toks to help pass the time. Unfortunately, bullies tried to break her spirit by making fun of her for not having hair.

Anna’s giving nature is unmatched, even while battling cancer she still takes the time to do fundraisers for the hospital.

Anna’s cancer came back a short time ago and she has been feeling a little low since, so an organization called Fighting All Monsters is organizing a group to come to the hospital to cheer Anna up! They will be gathering outside the hospital in view of Anna’s window cheering and holding signs with words of encouragement.

The crowd is expected to surprise Anna at 6:15 p.m. we will stream the event live on the player above.