WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested Jodi Rivett, 47, of Warrensburg, N.Y. after she reportedly stole money from a business she worked at and falsified records to cover it up.

Police say in December of 2020 the Warren County Sheriff's Office received a report from The Deli and Meat Store of the North located on Main Street in Warrensburg, that an employee was stealing sums of money from the business.