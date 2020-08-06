WATCH: Virtual Siro’s Cup Event to benefit Center for Disability Services

(NEWS10) – The Siro’s Cup will be held virtually this year. The event is usually held the night before Opening Day at the Saratoga Race Course. The 2020 Siro’s Cup will benefit The Center for Disability Services. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

While the fundraiser typically takes place at Siro’s, this year the event is happening at Pennell’s Restaurant in Saratoga Springs.

The awards presentation will take place at 5:35 p.m. honoring the winner of the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Tiz the Law, owner Sackatoga Stable, managing partner Jack Knowlton, trainer Barclay Tagg, and assistant trainer Robin Smullen!

“We excited to be part of it and you know looking forward to working for The Center for Disability Services, it’s a wonderful organization,” said Knowlton, who previously received the Siro’s Cup 17 years ago.

The event will include a drawing to win a table for eight at next year’s Siro’s Cup, performances by Billy Gilman from The Voice, a silent auction and horse professionals taking Travers. Notables from the horse racing industry will be sending well wishes to the Center.

The Siro’s 2020 Silent Auction Fundraiser is running until Monday, August 10. To place a bid on the items up for auction, click here.

More 10 in Toga