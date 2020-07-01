WATCH: ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ drops on Netflix with UFOs from the Berkshires

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Newly released documentary series “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix premiers Wednesday, and one episode covers UFO sightings in the Berkshires in 1969.

The reboot features the UFO reports in Great Barrington, Sheffield, Stockbridge, and Egremont in its fifth episode, “Berkshires UFO.” It features footage from the Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library, whose Local History Department was a filming location for the show in 2019.

Sister station 22News spoke with Archivist Gary Leveille from the Great Barrington Historical Society who explained what viewers can in the episode residents reveal jaw-dropping experiences.

“On September 1, 1969, a number of people had some bizarre sightings, and they ranged from seeing a giant glowing disc right in front of them and then zipping away, to what appeared to be actual abductions where time was lost and they were beamed into a ship,” Leveille says. His historical society has a file of drawings, photographs, testimonials, statements, and letters accumulated from throughout the southern Berkshires that cataloged the phenomenon, he says.

View the documentary on Netflix, but the faint of heart might want to check out the trailer first: