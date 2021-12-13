WATCH: Trooper from Binghamton saves 2-year-old from choking

UNION, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A 2-year-old boy in Broome County is alive because of the quick actions of a State Police trooper. The boy had been choking on a pancake when Trooper David Draudt was able to step in and perform life-saving maneuvers.

“I’m just happy I was at the right place at the right time,” Trooper Draudt said in a Twitter post from the New York State Police. The post has commentary from Trooper Draudt as well as footage of the incident.

Trooper Draudt can be seen in the video rushing into the house where the boy was on the floor held by his mother. He tried to clear the pancake from the child’s throat and when that didn’t work, he held the boy face down, patting him on the back until he could breathe.

Meet Trooper David Draudt, SP Binghamton.

He recently responded to a call for a child choking and not responsive.

The boy’s mom says they are able to be with their son today because of Trooper Draudt.

Job well done. pic.twitter.com/6xBuZZuMGO — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 13, 2021

The little boy was taken to Wilson Hospital by the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad and is now home, according to Troop C Public Information Officer, Trooper Aga Dembinska.