WATCH: Train crashes into truck

BLAWNOX, Pa. (NEWS10) — WARNING: Tense images, happy ending.
A freight train slammed into a flatbed truck near Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
The truck driver sped onto the tracks seemingly to beat the train.
The truck was cut in half.
The crash sent 47,000 pounds of steel flying.
No one was hurt, and the destruction stretched nearly a block.
