Watch this morning’s partial lunar eclipse from East Greenbush

Night owls (or VERY early) risers were treated to a spectacular sight this morning across much of the country – a partial lunar eclipse! The earth cast a shadow over about 97% of the moon just after 4 AM Friday.

Professor Richard Monda of Hudson Valley Community College was up early to catch the view. Around the peak of the eclipse, he reported that cloud cover was making it tough to see. “The sky was still cloudy at that time,” he said. “But I could see the 3% thin sliver of white light on the southern edge of the moon that was not eclipsed. Then I got lucky. There was a hole in the clouds, and I saw the 97% eclipsed moon. It had a darker than usual coppery, red-orange glow for an eclipsed moon but there might have been some thin clouds in that hole attenuating the light. The northern edge of the moon was even darker. “

News10 Meteorologist Matt Mackie was in East Greenbush this morning, broadcasting views of the event live on air. He too was able to catch a patch of clear sky around 5:15 AM – past peak, but still within the timeframe to see the shadow cast on the moon. Watch the spectacular scene, along with insight from Professor Monda, below: