WATCH: State Police help free fox from soccer net

Video courtesy of NYSP/Facebook
CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police help rescue a fox from a soccer net in Chatham. Troopers reached their “goal” of removing the animal safely and the fox trotted away.
Troopers had a little fun with the post saying, “Though we need to work on our video skills, we are proud to bring a high level of service even to those who do not traditionally seek our help.”
