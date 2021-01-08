Saratoga County officials provide update on vaccination efforts

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Theodore Kusnierz, Chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, Dr. Daniel Kuhles, Commissioner of Saratoga County Public Health Services, and Supervisor Tara N. Gaston, Chair of the Health Committee, will be joined by other County officials and provided an update on the County’s vaccination efforts Friday afternoon.

Saratoga County Public Health Services (SCPHS) continued its COVID-19 vaccination campaign this week after receiving additional doses of vaccine through the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). At the close of Friday’s clinic, SCPHS will have directly vaccinated approximately 1,500 individuals that meet NYSDOH phase 1A eligibility criteria. In addition to Friday’s event, SCPHS held vaccination clinics on Wednesday and Thursday. To date, approximately 8,500 eligible county residents have received vaccines through SCPHS or its partners in the Capital Region Vaccine Network.

SCPHS is will hold its next vaccination clinic Saturday and will continue to hold clinics each week vaccine is available. The amount of vaccine SCPHS receives is based upon the allocation made by NYSDOH, which receives vaccine from the federal government. SCPHS must provide the COVID-19 vaccine according to the prioritization plan established by NYSDOH, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

SCPHS continues to request additional doses of vaccine from NYSDOH and to coordinate with members of the Capital Regional Vaccine Network in the vaccination effort. Most hospitals and many health centers in the region are also offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals. Vaccine supplies will increase over time and are expected to be more widely available in the coming months.