WATCH: Russell Sage students set artwork ablaze as part of fire night

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at Russell Sage College will take part in its sixth annual Fire Night, displaying flaming sculptures and projection mapping installations. The event will be held on Friday, November 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on the college’s Albany campus.

The College Department of Art and Design will organize the event which highlights—and burns down—students’ fine artworks. The program corresponds with a New York State Art Teachers Association exhibit in the Little Gallery on the Rathbone Hall college campus.

The projection mapping video above is a test run completed by Matthew McElligott, professor of graphic and media design. In addition to their flammable art, students are also premiering a series of videos that map onto the environment in specific and dynamic choreography. It will be the first time McGelliot’s animation class will use that technology for an event.

All activities will be held behind the administration building. The public is invited to attend.

Fire Night was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. The photos and videos here come from the 2017 iteration of the event, courtesy of Russel Sage campus photographer Tamara Hansen.