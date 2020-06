ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)---If you drive through the city of Albany, you may notice that some of the roads are closed off so that restaurants can have additional outdoor seating. Councilman Owusu Anane said this is away to help local businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

“we can have people following the social distance guidelines that have been put forward, but also being able to support our small businesses who are the backbone of our city," explained Councilman Anane.