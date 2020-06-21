WATCH: Police on the scene as shots fired in Albany

ALBANY N.Y. (WTEN) – Police have responded to a shots fired call close to 1st Street and Quail Street in Albany. Quail street has been blocked off and officers are on the scene.

Officers say no one appears to have been injured in the shooting, investigations are still ongoing.

Police are currently investigating a spate of shootings ovet the last few days, that have left over 14 people wounded and one dead.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Albany Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

