WATCH: Pictures and video from house explosion in Berne

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As police continue to investigate the explosion in East Berne that killed two people, NEWS10 is getting a look at some of the destruction left behind. Above is a video from a drone showing an infrared view of the fire as crews worked to put it out.

Below are two normal view drone shots of the fire raging and crews working to get it under control.

Below is a slideshow of daytime shots of the aftermath of the house explosion.

Images show the aftermath of a large explosion in East Berne. (Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

Before fire officials arrived on scene, the house was already completely engulfed in flames.

The cause of this explosion still remains under investigation. “There were a lot of objects in the basement as well that were flammable and somewhat explosive. He had a large bank of batteries, he had a propane generator in the basement — just a lot of things down there very flammable and explosive,” says Sheriff Craig Apple.